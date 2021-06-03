AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Short Interest Up 31.9% in May

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the April 29th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCL opened at $26.87 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.28.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

