AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Down 6.4%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) dropped 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.16 and last traded at $25.16. Approximately 18,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,047,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion and a PE ratio of 59.71.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

