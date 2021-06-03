Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc Sells 14,500,000 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $316,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,680,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of R1 RCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $59,206,332.84.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.94.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,178 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,911 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

