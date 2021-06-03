Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) CEO Sells $719,746.40 in Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of ACRS opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.54. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $30.38.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACRS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.
