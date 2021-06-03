Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) CEO Sells $719,746.40 in Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ACRS opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.54. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,400,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 893,092 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,539,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,206,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,380,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACRS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

