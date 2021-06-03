Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Insider Sells $322,140.00 in Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $322,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,775.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. On average, analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $296,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $215,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 134,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $8,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.