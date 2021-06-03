Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Down 5.2%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.77. 13,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,008,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Several brokerages have commented on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $744.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.18.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. Analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,724.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,210 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,830,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,523 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,357,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,717 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,329 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,842,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

