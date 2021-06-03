Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,946,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 823,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,090,000 after acquiring an additional 64,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $191.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.81. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.33 and a 12-month high of $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.