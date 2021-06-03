Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after buying an additional 597,691 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at about $1,558,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 110,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 20.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after buying an additional 95,820 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 52.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GMAB shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.