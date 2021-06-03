Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $320.78 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.57.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.41.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.