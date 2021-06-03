Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $142.23 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.16, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,377 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.