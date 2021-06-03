Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 622 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Main Street Capital by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.22. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.50. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Main Street Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAIN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.