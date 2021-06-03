Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 777 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Yum China by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Yum China by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,745,000 after buying an additional 264,559 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Yum China by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,950,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,868,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Yum China by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,599,000 after buying an additional 178,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

NYSE:YUMC opened at $69.40 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.