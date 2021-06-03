Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aegon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.36. Aegon has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Aegon by 2.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 4.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 10.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 14.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

