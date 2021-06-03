Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Short Interest Update

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the April 29th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $140.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.12. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $141.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aeroports de Paris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation aerodromes in France.

