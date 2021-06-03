AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MITT. Jonestrading started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 21st.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a current ratio of 23.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $7.89.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 243.26% and a return on equity of 29.74%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. 33.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.