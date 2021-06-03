AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of AIB Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

