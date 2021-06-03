Aion Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.62 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Aion has a total market capitalization of $104.65 million and $8.62 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,539.31 or 0.99988695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00041475 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00012070 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.88 or 0.01128282 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.33 or 0.00535313 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.23 or 0.00402747 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00087265 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004161 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.