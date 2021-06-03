Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,145. The company has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.25. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $229.17 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.