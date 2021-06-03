Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.98.

NYSE AGI opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

