Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stake Lessened by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 42,553 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5,972.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 30,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 29,860 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $67.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,973,043. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.91.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.