Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading Up 5.7%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 8,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 600,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALEC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $347,451.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,295.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,450 shares of company stock worth $1,429,524. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alector by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

