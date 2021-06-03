Alex Scrimgeour Buys 45,128 Shares of Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) Stock

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) insider Alex Scrimgeour purchased 45,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £69,948.40 ($91,388.03).

Alex Scrimgeour also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Alex Scrimgeour purchased 119,355 shares of Everyman Media Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £179,032.50 ($233,907.11).

Shares of EMAN opened at GBX 154 ($2.01) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £140.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.05. Everyman Media Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.83, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Everyman Media Group Company Profile

Everyman Media Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of April 6, 2020, it operated 33 venues with 110 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

