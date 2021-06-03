Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the April 29th total of 793,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 391,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,638,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,856,000 after purchasing an additional 961,704 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at about $10,228,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 383.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 369,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 49.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,840,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,961.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

