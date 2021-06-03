Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Position Lowered by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises about 3.3% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $21,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.01. The stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,534. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.62 and a 1-year high of $182.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,944.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

