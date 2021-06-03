ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) Trading 3.2% Higher

ALFI, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.92. 617,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,887,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

ALFI Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALF)

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for ALFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.