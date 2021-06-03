Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given New $25.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Alkermes stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,791.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $3,285,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 510,647 shares of company stock worth $11,028,260. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Alkermes by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

