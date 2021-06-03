Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the April 29th total of 135,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Y has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y opened at $701.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $683.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $460.58 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany will post 51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Alleghany by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,713,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.