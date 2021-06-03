Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.98

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $167,459.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 169,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 96,664 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 45,809 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 538.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,594 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,228,000.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

