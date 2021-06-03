Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 535,662 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 2,526.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535,662 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.53% of BrightView worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,661,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BrightView by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 458,156 shares in the last quarter. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in BrightView by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 378,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BV. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE:BV opened at $17.42 on Thursday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 1.45.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

