Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock opened at $70.56 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.