Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.26% of ONE Gas worth $10,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 99,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 38,330 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $646,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 15.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGS. Mizuho increased their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Edward Jones began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

ONE Gas stock opened at $74.84 on Thursday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

