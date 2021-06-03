Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 138,497 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 138,497 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in EQT were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in EQT by 2,048.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT opened at $21.73 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $23.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

