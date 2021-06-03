Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 48,208 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 48,208 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of PVH worth $10,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $984,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,904,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,062,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PVH by 376.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 374,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, OTR Global assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $109.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.47. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $121.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

