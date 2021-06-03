Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 592,972 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,972 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,218.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 326,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after buying an additional 312,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.95. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

