Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 73,953 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 631,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,953 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth about $16,638,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,477,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,190,000 after purchasing an additional 688,932 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth about $10,228,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 630,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 282,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,085,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 258,802 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,961.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.89. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

