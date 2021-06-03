AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Buys 150 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.17. 535,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,188,973. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.35. The stock has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.