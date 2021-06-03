AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 13.3% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.38. The stock had a trading volume of 90,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,248. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $149.85 and a one year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.