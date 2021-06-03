AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Invests $61,000 in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEAM. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BEAM stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,891. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.95. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $126.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

