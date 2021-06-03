AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,901 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 611.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ford Motor by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $59,070,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,757,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.