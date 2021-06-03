AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bull Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 19,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.27. 129,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,584,111. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $102.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.63.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.