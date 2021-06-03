AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,673,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,659,000 after buying an additional 725,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.31. 41,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,258. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $152.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.32.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

