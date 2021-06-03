Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by TPI Fund Managers Ltd

TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 7.0% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $15.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,405.65. 19,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,325. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,295.98. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,707 shares in the company, valued at $13,864,471.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,109 shares of company stock valued at $100,133,253. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

