Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.79 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $14.13. 2,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,001. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

In other Alphatec news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 7,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $116,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 620,770 shares in the company, valued at $10,360,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 22,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 127,000 shares of company stock worth $1,936,660 and sold 99,072 shares worth $1,609,412. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

