Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 107.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of ALPN opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $242.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $766,003.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,482.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,965 shares of company stock worth $983,504. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 70,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 375,306 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,659,000. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

