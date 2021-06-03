Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,050 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 52.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Quidel by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Quidel by 273.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quidel news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,013 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $108.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.98. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $104.40 and a 12-month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. On average, analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 23.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

