Altitude Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 955 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,605% compared to the typical volume of 56 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTU traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 276,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,713. Altitude Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

