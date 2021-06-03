Ambarella Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,697 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 825% compared to the typical volume of 508 put options.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.77.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $369,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after buying an additional 418,426 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. KCL Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 13.1% during the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 254,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after buying an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 43.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 167.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 171,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 107,542 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.98. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

