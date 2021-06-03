Ambarella Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,697 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 825% compared to the typical volume of 508 put options.
AMBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.77.
In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $369,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMBA stock opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.98. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.94 and a beta of 1.38.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
