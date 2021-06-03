Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Trading Down 4.5%

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) was down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 888,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,010% from the average daily volume of 80,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Amergent Hospitality Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMHG)

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc engages in owning, operating, and franchising fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated and franchised 35 fast casual restaurants under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States; and 1 full-service restaurant under the Hooters name in the United Kingdom.

