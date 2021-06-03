American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,817,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,217 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $78,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,125.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 38,297 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 14.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $48.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,219.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

