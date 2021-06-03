American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,084 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for 2.2% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $23,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 16.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 14.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $11,982,000. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,338. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.71. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

